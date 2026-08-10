Trump: US Navy controls Hormuz after clearing mines

Shafaq News- Washington

the US Navy has cleared the Strait of Hormuz of mines and now exercises “100%” control over the strategic waterway, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

“It’s open now. Look, the only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Mines were still occasionally being placed in the strait but were being detected by US forces.

Earlier today, Trump stated he would include a demand for Iran to compensate the families of protest victims in future negotiations, responding to Tehran’s calls for compensation over damage caused by the five-month military conflict.