Trump vows US will recover Iran’s nuclear material

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran is seeking a deal, noting Washington will not accept any agreement allowing Tehran to possess a nuclear weapon, which he believes Tehran will ultimately accept.

Trump told reporters during a White House briefing that “the United States is going to get the dust back,” referring to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, adding that his country would recover it “either… from them, or we’ll take it.”

He also claimed that he received a call from “the right people” in Iran, adding that “they would like to work a deal.”

A blockade affecting ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz has begun, the US president pointed out, adding that 34 ships passed through the strait on April 12, the highest number since the “foolish closure.”

The remarks follows the collapse of US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 12, after prolonged negotiations failed over disagreements on Tehran’s nuclear program. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) then announced it would begin enforcing a maritime blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, while maintaining transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations.