Trump dismisses ‘alleged’ 10-point Iran truce framework

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports of a proposed ten-point framework for negotiations with Iran, warning of possible military escalation as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains limited despite a two-week truce.

During a press briefing, Trump described reports by The New York Times and CNN as “complete fabrication,” indicating the published details do not reflect any genuine negotiation track, further portraying them as an attempt to discredit those involved in diplomatic efforts.

“US ships, aircraft, and military personnel will remain deployed in and around Iran until full compliance with a real agreement,” he added, noting Tehran is already in a much weakened position.

Trump also raised the prospect of renewed military action if compliance is not achieved, indicating any escalation would be ‘’unprecedented in scale,’’ while pointing to longstanding commitments to prevent nuclear weapons and keep the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

Earlier this week, Trump declared a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, describing it as a mutual ceasefire. Details of a proposal attributed to Iran have circulated in international and Iranian media, with no official version released.

According to those reports, the proposal includes a US commitment in principle to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of Iran’s enrichment program, removal of primary and secondary sanctions, termination of UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors measures, compensation payments to Iran, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and a halt to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is not planning major concessions to Tehran in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, stressing Washington is pushing to restore maritime traffic quickly and without additional conditions.

Citing US officials, the outlet noted that several options remain under review, including possible arrangements governing vessel transit or fees, though no final decision has been made. It added that the Trump administration views unrestricted navigation through the Strait as “essential,” warning broad concessions could allow Iran to use the waterway as leverage in the future.

Despite the ceasefire, shipping data showed no oil or gas tankers have crossed the strategic maritime passage, underscoring that the waterway remains largely inactive, with only four dry cargo vessels passing through in the past 24 hours.