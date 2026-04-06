UN condemns Trump’s threat to level Iranian infrastructure

Shafaq News- New York

The United Nations is concerned over the US rhetoric threatening attacks on Iran's power plants and bridges, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general noted on Monday, warning against targeting civilian facilities.

During a press briefing, he added that international law prohibits strikes on civilian infrastructure, stressing the need to safeguard such sites.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump indicated that Iran could be eliminated “in one night,” adding that failure to reach an agreement by April 7 would mean “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”