Trump gives Iran until Tuesday evening to reopen Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump set Tuesday evening as the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure.

In an interview on Sunday with The Wall Street Journal, Trump warned, “If they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

In a separate phone interview with ABC News, Trump said he expects Tehran to reach a deal “in days, not weeks,” but cautioned that failure to do so would trigger large-scale military action. “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t, we’re blowing up the whole country.”

When asked whether he would extend the deadline to give Iran more time to make a peace agreement, Trump indicated, “They have plenty of time to make a deal.”

Earlier today, Trump reiterated that “Hell” would fall on Tehran if it fails to reopen the strategic waterway, again warning of strikes targeting power plants and bridges if the deadline passes.