Iran’s Pezeshkian: Ending war depends on conditions

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that ending the war depends on prevailing conditions, amid reports of indirect contacts with Washington through mediators.

Speaking during a government meeting, Pezeshkian indicated that any decision would aim to safeguard national dignity, security, and interests, according to IRNA. He praised the armed forces, calling their actions a “golden chapter,” and pointed to public gatherings as a sign of resilience during a critical phase.

Pezeshkian also portrayed Iran’s global standing as an inspiration for “free nations” and stressed the need to maintain public services as a pillar of stability.

His remarks come as US President Donald Trump warned of “completely obliterating” Iran’s power stations, oil fields, and Kharg Island if negotiations fail ahead of an April 6 deadline.

Read more: Long war with Iran: A repetition of history, but with even less preparation