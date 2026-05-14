US backs cooperation with Iraq after Al-Zaidi cabinet approval

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

The United States is looking to work with Iraq’s new government on a “bold new agenda” focused on stability, prosperity, and economic cooperation, US envoy Tom Barrack said on Thursday after Parliament approved Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet and ministerial program.

Barrack added that US President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the US administration are prepared to work closely with Al-Zaidi and his cabinet, while reaffirming support for counterterrorism efforts.

Congratulations to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on securing parliamentary confidence and the approval of his government by the Council of Representatives. We are encouraged by your fresh leadership and look forward to collaborating on a bold new agenda aligned with our… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) May 14, 2026

Earlier today, Iraq’s Parliament granted confidence to Al-Zaidi’s cabinet and ministerial program, approving 14 ministers while postponing votes on six portfolios, including higher education and interior, following objections to several nominees.

The remarks came as Washington closely monitors the formation of Iraq’s next government. A US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington’s future approach toward the incoming administration would depend on the role of Iran-linked armed factions within state institutions. “The US is looking for action, not words… Iraq has a choice to make.”

“Iran’s terrorist militias must have no role in state institutions,” the spokesperson added, stressing that Iraqi state funds should not support such groups and indicating that Washington would “calibrate” its approach to the new government accordingly.

Read more: Al-Zaidi named prime minister: Easy nomination, harder road ahead