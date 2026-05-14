Kurdish National Council selects candidates for Syrian parliament elections

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Kurdish National Council (KNC) on Thursday selected its candidates for Syria’s People’s Assembly elections in three areas of Hasakah province ahead of the upcoming vote, a senior source from the KNC general secretariat told Shafaq News.

A meeting held in Qamishli and attended by 68 members resulted in the selection of the council’s representatives for the parliamentary elections in the province.

According to the source, Fisla Youssef, a member of the KNC general secretariat, was selected to represent Hasakah district, while Ridwan Sido was chosen for Qamishli and Farhan Marai for the Derik area. “The KNC will participate in the parliamentary elections by nominating candidates for the seats allocated to Kurds in Hasakah province.”

Another source familiar with the matter informed Shafaq News that the KNC is expected to hold talks with the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to coordinate the nomination process between the two sides.

Kurdish groups are expected to receive four seats in the elections out of a total of nine allocated to Hasakah province, with two seats expected to go to the KNC and two to the PYD.

Earlier, Mohammad Wali, a member of the Higher Committee for Syria’s People’s Assembly elections, told Shafaq News that Hasakah province has nine allocated seats after a representative from Ras Al-Ain had already been elected. He said the seats are distributed as four for Qamishli district, three for Hasakah district, and two for Al-Malikiyah district.

Wali explained that the elections will be conducted through an indirect voting system based on Decree No. 143 of 2025, under which subcommittees form electoral bodies that later carry out the voting process.

Under the constitutional declaration for Syria’s transitional period signed by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the president appoints one-third of the 210-member parliament, while the remaining two-thirds are elected through regional electoral bodies.

According to Syria’s election committee, the mechanism is intended to ensure broader social representation and political and professional balance.

Parliamentary elections were held across Syria on October 5, 2025, with 126 representatives elected, but voting in Kurdish-majority areas and Sweida province was postponed due to political and security conditions.