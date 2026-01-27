Exclusive: KNC to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa

Shafaq News– Qamishli

The presidential council of the Kurdish National Council (KNC) received an invitation to meet Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Damascus, Suleiman Osso, a member of the council, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Osso, who serves as the Secretary of the Kurdish Yekiti Party in Syria, affirmed that the KNC supports resolving disputes through dialogue and rejects the use of weapons and armed confrontation, arguing that years of conflict have only deepened the suffering of Syrians.

“The council has never refused dialogue with the Syrian government or other parties, aiming to spare Kurdish areas from further destruction," he stated.

Osso called on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government to support the ceasefire and adhere to de-escalation, urging them to avoid military actions that could worsen the already fragile humanitarian situation. He also highlighted the arrival of thousands of displaced families from Aleppo, its countryside, and Raqqa, most of them originally displaced from Afrin.

“The United Nations and international organizations must urgently deliver humanitarian aid to Kurdish regions, particularly Al-Jazira and Kobani,” he said, adding that these countryside areas have become nearly besieged after road links with Hasakah province were cut.

He also expressed appreciation for Kurdistan Democratic Party leader Masoud Barzani, praising his diplomatic efforts to protect Kurds in Syria and work toward halting hostilities.

Osso noted Barzani’s directive to the Barzani Charity Foundation to enter Kurdish areas and begin providing relief to displaced families and those affected by recent clashes.

Earlier on Monday, the SDF accused Syrian government-aligned factions of launching heavy attacks on the towns of Kharab Ashk and Al-Jalabiya, southeast of Kobani, with intense artillery fire targeting residential areas and surrounding neighborhoods.

The attacks followed renewed clashes in Kobani and Jazira in northeastern Syria, despite the January 18 ceasefire that initially halted fighting in Aleppo and was later extended to Raqqa, Deir Ez-Zor, and Hasakah. Both the Syrian government and the SDF exchange responsibility for violations of the ceasefire.