Syrian KNC accepts invitation to meet al-Sharaa in Damascus

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC) has received an official invitation to meet with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Damascus, the council’s spokesperson Faisal Youssef confirmed on Tuesday.

Youssef told Shafaq News that the council, engaged in ongoing contacts with the Syrian government, has expressed its readiness to attend the meeting, though the exact date has not yet been set.

He emphasized that the council remains committed to the outcomes of the Kurdish Unity and Position Conference, held in Qamishli on April 26, 2025, and that “any dialogue with Damascus will be conducted through the joint Kurdish delegation formed by the conference.”

These developments, Youssef noted, align with the council’s political and national role as an opposition group seeking genuine partnership for the Kurdish people in Syria’s future after the fall of the former regime. He stressed the council’s longstanding commitment to Kurdish unity in Syria, describing it as a national and collective right fundamental to building a democratic and decentralized country that guarantees the rights of all its communities.

“This principle has been embodied through a series of agreements signed under the leadership of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, supported by the United States and the international coalition against terrorism, culminating in the Kurdish Unity and Position Conference,” he explained.