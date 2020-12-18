The Kurdish National Council holds a meeting to put an end to the attacks targeting its headquarters

Shafaq News / Members of the Kurdish National Council in Syria's Presidency held an emergency meeting with the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, against the background of the recent attacks that affected the headquarters of the Kurdish Council in different regions of northeastern Syria.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that the Kurdish National Council discussed, during the meeting held at a military base in Hasakah countryside, several issues with the commander of the Qasd, the most important of which are the recent attacks on its headquarters and launching the new phase of Kurdish negotiations.

The headquarters of the Kurdish National Council and the parties under its umbrella were subjected to attacks by unknown persons during the past week, which included burning and shooting attacks in four different cities in the areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in Syria.

The source pointed out, "the leader of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, expressed his regret to the delegation of the Kurdish National Council for the attacks on their headquarters, stressing that the security services were able to identify the group that carried out these attacks and will hold them accountable."

The source noted, "the two parties confirmed the resumption of negotiations between the Kurdish National Council and the national unity parties by the end of the New Year holiday and the return of the US Deputy Special Envoy for Syria David Brownstein to the Autonomous Administration regions to oversee the negotiations."

Bashar Amin, a member of the political bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party - Syria (one of the Kurdish National Council parties), said in a post on his Facebook page that "a masked group accompanied by military armored vehicles raided the village of Tawakkol on Thursday and arrested three people from the Rojava Peshmerga families and took them to an unknown location."

The SDF commander added that the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) would deal with the attack according to the laws.

For years, the Kurdish National Council parties have accused the Democratic Union Party, which leads the Autonomous Administration and its security agencies, of tightening the screws on them and monopolizing the region's administration.

The Asayish deployed on Wednesday in front of the Kurdish National Council parties' headquarters, as part of the measures it is taking to stop the attacks that affected the latter's headquarters during the past days.