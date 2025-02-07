KNC exits Syrian National Council, calls for Kurdish unity

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Syria has announced its withdrawal from the Syrian National Council (SNC), marking a significant shift in its political stance. KNC spokesperson Faisal Youssef stated, on Friday, that the SNC "no longer holds any actual role," prompting the council to reassess its position and future strategies.

Youssef emphasized the importance of Kurdish unity and called for the formation of a unified Kurdish delegation to engage in dialogue with the Syrian government. He noted that the council is currently consulting with various Kurdish political parties to establish a joint front that strengthens Kurdish rights, describing the current period as a democratic transition and a pivotal phase for the Kurdish people in Syria.

The Kurdish political landscape in Syria is characterized by multiple parties with diverse approaches to governance and autonomy. The Democratic Union Party (PYD) plays a dominant role within the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and holds considerable influence over governance and security matters. The Kurdistan Democratic Party of Syria (KDPS), established in 1957, has long advocated for Kurdish nationalism and autonomy. The Future Party promotes a pluralistic society in northeast Syria and has played an active role in the region’s politics, particularly in response to geopolitical developments such as the Turkish incursion. The Kurdistan Union Party, a member of the KNC, has been engaged in ongoing unity talks among Kurdish factions, while the Future Movement has also contributed to Kurdish political efforts in Syria.

The role of Kurdish political parties in Syria has evolved significantly over time, especially in response to shifting political dynamics. During Bashar al-Assad’s rule, Kurdish parties faced systematic repression, with the government imposing severe restrictions on Kurdish political and cultural activities. The regime viewed Kurdish political movements as a challenge to its authority, leading to widespread arrests, forced disappearances, and other forms of suppression, according to Syria Direct.

Following the outbreak of the Syrian conflict, Kurdish parties have actively participated in political efforts to secure their rights and autonomy. The KNC and PYD have played key roles in these negotiations, with the KNC advocating for inclusive governance and the protection of Kurdish rights, while the PYD, which leads the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has engaged in discussions with Damascus on autonomy and security arrangements.

Efforts to unify Kurdish political movements and form a single delegation to negotiate with the Syrian government have gained traction. However, longstanding disputes between Kurdish factions have posed challenges to achieving a cohesive political vision. According to Levant 24, the KNC and PYD have been working toward resolving their differences to present a united Kurdish position in future negotiations with Damascus.