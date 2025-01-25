Al-Sulaymaniyah's South Kurdistan Forum: Kurds’ future in new Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Al-Sulaymaniyah Province hosted the South Kurdistan Forum to discuss the future of Kurds in the new era of Syria in the context of significant regional changes, with the participation of politicians, academics, and specialists.

Shorsh Khader, a member of the forum, told Shafaq News, "The one-day forum aims to present proposals, observations, and key questions about the prospects for the new Syria, focusing on issues related to the Kurds in the region,” adding, "The discussions addressed the consequences of the Syrian developments on the country's internal affairs and their impact on the broader regional environment."

"These questions and observations will be included in a detailed report submitted to the relevant authorities to assist in shaping the upcoming phase in Syria, with the goal of stabilizing the region and ensuring the rights of the Kurds within the Syrian framework,” he added.

Participants, according to Shafaq News correspondent, viewed the forum as a “pivotal step” in understanding the impact of regional changes on the fate of Western Kurdistan and its role in the new Syria, hoping that the meeting's recommendations will “advance regional dialogue toward sustainable solutions that benefit everyone.”



