Decades of denial end: Kurdish victory in Syria, SDF agreement

Shafaq News/ A pivotal moment for Syria’s Kurdish minority emerged with a surprise agreement between transitional President Ahmed Al‑Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazlum Abdi, marking the first official state recognition of Kurdish identity.

According to Al‑Monitor, the deal is seen as a "crushing victory" for the Kurds, elevating Abdi from a "seasoned war leader" to a legitimate "political heavyweight" as he aids Al‑Sharaa in unifying a nation battered by violence.

The accord – brokered by the United States and approved by Turkiye – comes as Abdi assists Al‑Sharaa in unifying the country amid the worst wave of violence since Bashar Al‑Assad’s fall, which has reportedly left hundreds of Alawites dead.

Al‑Monitor noted that the deal follows Abdi’s refusal to accede to demands by Al‑Sharaa for the SDF to merge into a new national army on an individual, rather than collective, basis and to expel non‑Syrian fighters. This stance, the report said, represented a red line for both Al‑Sharaa and Turkiye – which effectively holds veto power over the interim government’s dealings with the Kurds.

While the deal sidelines Kurdish calls for autonomy, it reaffirms that the Kurdish community is "inherently Syrian," guaranteeing its right to citizenship and full constitutional rights. This marks the first time in Syria’s history that Kurdish identity has been officially acknowledged, ending decades during which hundreds of thousands of Kurds were denied official identity papers, barred from business, and prevented from owning land.

Both sides also agreed to refrain from hostilities across all Syrian territories – effectively setting aside Ankara’s longstanding demand that the central government disarm and dissolve Kurdish forces if they did not do so voluntarily.

Al‑Monitor highlighted Article 6 of the agreement, which commits the SDF to “support the Syrian state in its war against remnants of Al-Assad and all threats to its security,” as a key factor behind the shift in positions by both Al‑Sharaa and Turkiye.

The report further noted that Al‑Sharaa’s outreach to the Kurds – along with a subsequent agreement with the Druze, mediated by Abdi – has reshaped the dialogue, helped salvage his legitimacy, and provided him additional time to unite a nation weakened by over a decade of Western sanctions.

The negotiations also ensured continued dialogue with the Kurds’ American backer, which currently has around 2,000 troops in northeastern Syria. However, Al‑Monitor warned that without an easing of US sanctions on Syria, significant investments are unlikely to materialize.

For Abdi, the sustained presence of US forces in the Kurdish region remains crucial – at least until the agreement’s implementation deadline at year‑end.