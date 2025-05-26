Syria’s Kurds: No compromise on decentralization

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Kurds will not compromise on decentralization as a fundamental principle for the country’s future governance, a senior Kurdish official told AFP on condition of anonymity, describing it as a “non-negotiable pillar” for building a democratic, pluralistic Syria.

“A mosaic like Syria cannot be governed by a system that monopolizes power and disregards the distinct identities of its regions and communities,” the official said, reiterating that only a decentralized democratic model can ensure long-term stability and inclusion.

The comments come amid slow and fragile implementation of a March 11 agreement between Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi. The deal aims to integrate all civil and military institutions of the Kurdish-led self-administration into the Syrian state by the end of the year.

However, Kurdish parties have expressed concern over subsequent steps taken by Damascus—including the announcement of a new constitutional declaration and cabinet lineup—which they argue fail to reflect Syria’s ethnic and regional diversity. Damascus, in turn, has dismissed Kurdish demands for decentralization as “divisive.”

According to the official, a Kurdish delegation representing multiple factions is preparing to travel to Damascus to push for constitutional recognition of Kurdish rights. The March agreement affirms the Kurdish community as “an integral part of the Syrian nation” and guarantees full citizenship and equal rights while rejecting both secession and sectarianism.

Despite ongoing talks with the Syrian Interim Government, negotiations remain difficult. The Kurdish official acknowledged a lack of trust, saying, “Clinging to centralism and refusing meaningful power-sharing makes the negotiation process slow and complex.”

The decentralization debate also intersects with security concerns. During a recent meeting in Riyadh, US President Donald Trump reportedly urged President al-Sharaa to assume responsibility for detention centers housing ISIS fighters currently under Kurdish control.