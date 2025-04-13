Syrian Kurds unveil unity roadmap for a "Pluralistic Syria"

Shafaq News/ Syrian Kurdish political factions will unveil a long-awaited joint political vision on Friday, laying out a roadmap that underscores Kurdish rights and aims to shape the future of a pluralistic Syria, a senior source told Shafaq News Agency on Sunday.

The announcement is set to take place at a major conference in the northeastern city of Qamishli, where around 300 participants are expected, including senior figures from the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), other political parties, civil society organizations, and youth and women's unions.

Delegates from the US-led Coalition, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi, and a representative of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani are also slated to attend.

“The joint vision offers a roadmap toward a democratic, pluralistic Syria that safeguards the rights of all communities while preserving the country’s unity through a federal system built on justice and equality,” the Kurdish source told Shafaq News.

Ties between the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) have remained tense for years, with both sides trading blame for deepening divisions among Syrian Kurds since the outbreak of the uprising in 2011.

The same source previously briefed Shafaq News in March on the contents of the document, It comprises two main sections and more than 25 provisions.