Syrian Kurds near unified front for Damascus talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) held a meeting in the countryside of Hasakah, with the participation of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi and the US special envoy for northern and eastern Syria, Scott Bolz.

The two sides discussed the points of a joint political vision aimed at unifying the demands of the Syrian Kurds and their stance toward the Syrian government during the transitional period.

Suleiman Oso, a member of the Executive Body of the Kurdish National Council, told Shafaq PNews Agency, "The Council discussed the items of the joint Kurdish political vision with the PYD, and the atmosphere was very positive. Most of the points in this vision were agreed upon."

Oso, who participated in the meeting, added that the two sides will continue their meetings in the coming days to reach a final agreement and form a joint delegation to negotiate with the Syrian interim government.

He also stressed that "unifying the ranks and position of the Syrian Kurds is both a temporary necessity and a strategic option to ensure the rights of our people and their establishment in the new Syrian constitution."

For his part, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi posted on (X) that "the meeting was held to outline a shared roadmap and unify the Kurdish position in the current phase," noting that "both sides’ positions and views were positive."

Îro, herdû aliyên Kurdî PYD û ENKS ji bo diyarkirina nexşerêyek hevbeș û yekirina rêza Kurdî di qonaxa heyî de, li hev civiyan. Helwest û nêrîna herdû aliyan cihê kêfxweșiyê bûn.Ev gava yekemîn bû di rêze-hevdîtinên ji bo pêkanînan yekrêziya Kurdî de.Ji bo pêkanîna Sûriyayeke… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) March 18, 2025

Abdi added, "this is the first step in a series of meetings to unify the Kurdish ranks," emphasizing their commitment to making this dialogue a success in order to build a diverse and democratic Syria that guarantees the rights of all components.

The relationship between the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) has been marked by competition and conflict, with both sides exchanging accusations and blaming each other for the tensions and division among Syrian Kurds during the Syrian revolution that began in 2011.

After the fall of the Bashar Al-Assad regime, the United States, France, and other countries in the international coalition facilitated a new phase of dialogue between the Kurdish factions, leading to the start of new rounds of negotiations supported by Mazloum Abdi and Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani.