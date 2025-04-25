Qamishli Conference: Draft unity document to be reviewed in Qamishli

Shafaq News/ A joint Kurdish delegation will be formed at Saturday’s “Conference on Kurdish Unity” in Qamishli to deliver a unified political roadmap to the Syrian Interim Government, a senior Kurdish official revealed on Friday.

Suleiman Oso, Secretary of the Kurdistan National Union Party – Syria and a leading Kurdish National Council (ENKS) figure, told Shafaq News that a draft proposal—already shared among Kurdish factions—will be reviewed and finalized during the closed-door sessions. “We aim to gather input without compromising the fundamentals of the proposal.”

The conference is expected to conclude with the formation of a delegation tasked with formally presenting the finalized framework, he said.

“The names of the representatives will be disclosed once the document is ratified.”

The Kurdish official further clarified that the political vision calls for a decentralized, federal system in Syria that guarantees Kurdish national rights while offering a roadmap to resolve the broader Syrian crisis. It also prioritizes protections for all ethnic and sectarian communities.

Framing Kurdish unity as a “strategic necessity,” he stressed that a common platform is key to achieving regional stability and a sustainable future for Syria, underscoring that inclusive political representation depends on overcoming internal divisions.

Oso also confirmed that Hamid Darbandi, the envoy of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, will attend and deliver opening remarks on Barzani’s behalf.

Delegations from the Equality and Peoples’ Democracy Party and the Kurdistan National Union Party have already arrived in Qamishli. He projected around 400 participants, noting that “while the opening session will be open to the public, subsequent discussions—focused on shaping a unified political vision—will be held privately.”

Notably, tensions between ENKS and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) have lingered since 2011, driven by ideological and political disputes. However, the fall of the al-Assad regime last year has created space for renewed engagement. The United States, France, and other international stakeholders have actively supported intra-Kurdish dialogue.

Barzani and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commander Mazloum Abdi have played central roles in this process. On January 16, 2025, the two met in Erbil for the first time in 14 years.