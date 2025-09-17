Kurds in Qamishli march for self-rule as tensions with Damascus persist

Shafaq News – Damascus

Thousands of Kurds rallied on Wednesday in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli to demand a decentralized system and reaffirm support for the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, as negotiations with Damascus remain stalled.

The Autonomous Administration and Syrian authorities reached an agreement on March 10 to integrate civil and military institutions. However, the deal has not been implemented due to continuing disputes between the two sides.

Witnesses told AFP that crowds filled central Qamishli carrying the flags of the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Some demonstrators held banners reading “SDF is the will of the people.”

In a speech at the protest, senior Kurdish official Aldar Khalil renewed calls for decentralization. “When we talk about decentralization, we want it for all of Syria, not just our region,” he said, stressing that without addressing the Kurdish issue, “Syria will not become a democratic state, and its crises will not end.”

Relations between the Autonomous Administration and Damascus have been tense since transitional president Ahmad al-Sharaa came to power following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Read more: Decades of denial end: Kurdish victory in Syria, SDF agreement

The Kurdish leadership has criticized the constitutional declaration issued by the new government and the subsequent cabinet formation, arguing that it does not reflect Syria’s diversity. They continue to insist on a decentralized model, which Damascus firmly rejects.

Last month, Kurdish groups also denounced the mechanism for selecting members of the new parliament, describing it as undemocratic.

Later this month, Syria is scheduled to hold an indirect electoral process to form a new People’s Assembly. Of the 210 seats, one-third will be appointed by President al-Sharaa, with the remainder allocated to provinces based on population.