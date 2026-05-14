Fire guts Iraq’s Diyala power grid after suspected overload

Shafaq News- Diyala

A major fire broke out at Diyala’s main 400-kV power station in eastern Iraq, two months after repairs were completed following a previous blaze, a source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Early indications suggest the incident may have been triggered by an internal explosion, possibly linked to heavy load pressure on the power network.

No details were immediately available on the extent of the damage or whether there were any casualties.

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