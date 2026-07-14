Trump: Major US-Iraq oil partnership to be announced

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States and Iraq will unveil a major oil partnership and significant trade agreements next week during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi at the White House.

Speaking during their meeting, Trump stated that Washington and Baghdad have a strong partnership, adding that “US forces will be leaving Iraq on September 30 because we don’t think we need the military there anymore.”

The US president also described Iran as a major burden on Iraq, vowing that "it will be gotten rid of."

Trump praised Al-Zaidi's performance as Iraq's prime minister, saying he is "doing a great job" and expressing confidence that he "will remain Iraq's prime minister for a long time."

For his part, Al-Zaidi thanked Trump for the "warm welcome," saying his visit to Washington was not ceremonial but aimed at announcing a joint strategic partnership and expanding the presence of US companies in the Iraqi market.

Al-Zaidi arrived in the US capital on Monday at the head of a high-level Iraqi delegation that includes ministers, senior officials, investors, and business leaders. The official visit is scheduled to last seven days.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at the White House: A sustainable partnership or continued crisis management?