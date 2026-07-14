Al-Zaidi forms a committee on post-coalition security partnership with US

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has ordered, on Tuesday, the formation of an Iraqi committee to negotiate the future security and military relationship with the United States following the planned withdrawal of US forces serving as part of the Global Coalition against ISIS.

The prime minister's military spokesperson, Sabah Al-Numan, stated that the directive followed official talks between Al-Zaidi and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on Tuesday evening, Baghdad time, adding that the committee will engage with US officials to define the framework of future security and military cooperation ahead of the coalition mission's scheduled conclusion on September 30.

“The new relationship will reflect Iraq's sovereignty and support the Iraqi armed forces' full authority across the country, emphasizing their ability to protect Iraq by land and air.

During the meeting, Al-Zaidi and Hegseth reviewed bilateral security and military ties and agreed on several areas of mutual interest, including continued intelligence sharing to support counterterrorism efforts.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen coordination to dismantle terrorist networks and safe havens, while expanding cooperation in training, military equipment, and efforts to enhance the capabilities of Iraq's armed forces. The discussions also covered broader technical, technological, and digital cooperation in security and defense applications, as well as military equipment and armaments, with both sides reaffirming respect for Iraq's sovereignty.

Earlier, Al-Numan told Shafaq News in an exclusive interview that Baghdad plans to establish a bilateral military partnership with Washington after the coalition mission ends, focusing on training, arms cooperation, intelligence sharing, and strengthening Iraq's armed forces.