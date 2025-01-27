Iraq’s FM: Trump didn’t threatened Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein on Monday denied any threats from US President Donald Trump against the Iraqi political system.

Hussein clarified that "we have not heard any threats from the new US administration toward Iraq" during a dialogue session in Baghdad.

The foreign minister also emphasized that improving relations with neighboring countries is a fundamental principle, noting that Iraq's mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran "has had a positive impact on the internal situation in Iraq."

Hussein stressed that Iraq's security is tied to regional security, and vice versa. He also highlighted Iraq's strong relations with Western countries, pointing out that Iraq has historical ties with Britain, and the recent agreement with Britain covers all aspects and strengthens the relationship.

Additionally, Hussein announced that the fifth round of strategic talks with the United States would be broad and include several committees.

Regarding Iraq's economic ties with China, Hussein mentioned that trade exchanges between the two countries have reached $50 billion.