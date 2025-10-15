Trump congratulates Iraq, hails partnership

Shafaq News – Baghdad

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid on Iraq’s National Day, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to its strategic partnership with Baghdad.

In a letter released by the Iraqi presidency, Trump stressed the United States’ dedication to “broad cooperation across all sectors in a way that supports regional stability."

He praised Iraq’s progress over the past year, describing it as a testament to the country’s resilience and its expanding leadership in the region. “The successful hosting of the Arab League Summit in Baghdad,” Trump noted, “highlighted Iraq’s ability to foster dialogue and cooperation among neighboring states."

The letter also pointed to the April visit by the US-Iraq Business Council as a clear indicator of the strength of bilateral economic ties.

Trump reaffirmed his country’s commitment to protecting energy security and maintaining pressure to prevent a resurgence of ISIS. He also underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts and committed to deepening cooperation on shared priorities while building on recent economic gains.

Iraq's National Day is October 3rd, which commemorates the country's independence from the British mandate in 1932.