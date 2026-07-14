Israel killed Hamas commander in northern Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military claimed on Tuesday killing the military security chief of Hamas' Central Jabalia Battalion, Mohammad Marwan Mohammad Salem, in a strike in northern Gaza.

The operation also killed Abdul Malik Abu Al-Jibin, a member of the battalion's elite unit and head of the investigations department in Hamas-run police, Yamen Mohammad Jibril Obeid, a fighter in the Central Jabalia Battalion, and Ghassan Akram Salama Al-Daqs, a member of the West Jabalia Battalion who was also active in Hamas-run police.

🔴ELIMINATED: Mohammed Marwan Mohammed Salem, the Head of Military Security of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion and 3 additional terrorists in Hamas' military wing. In recent months, the terrorists gathered with the goal of planning and carrying out terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/OdvNbzB0pj — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 14, 2026

Earlier today, Israeli forces said they assassinated Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in Gaza. Airstrikes and artillery shelling hit police positions, tents sheltering displaced people, and residential areas across the strip.

According to Gaza Health Authorities, the death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,233, with 173,707 people injured.