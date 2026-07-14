11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Israel killed Hamas commander in northern Gaza

Israel killed Hamas commander in northern Gaza
2026-07-14T19:16:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military claimed on Tuesday killing the military security chief of Hamas' Central Jabalia Battalion, Mohammad Marwan Mohammad Salem, in a strike in northern Gaza.

The operation also killed Abdul Malik Abu Al-Jibin, a member of the battalion's elite unit and head of the investigations department in Hamas-run police, Yamen Mohammad Jibril Obeid, a fighter in the Central Jabalia Battalion, and Ghassan Akram Salama Al-Daqs, a member of the West Jabalia Battalion who was also active in Hamas-run police.

Earlier today, Israeli forces said they assassinated Hamas naval commander Osama Naim Hamdi Shamlakh in Gaza. Airstrikes and artillery shelling hit police positions, tents sheltering displaced people, and residential areas across the strip.

According to Gaza Health Authorities, the death toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,233, with 173,707 people injured.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon