Iraqi authorities arrest Defense Ministry official over corruption allegations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces detained the Director General of Military Works at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad over corruption allegations, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The allegations involve infrastructure projects at the Ministry of Defense, the source clarified, but did not provide further details about the case or the specific charges.

The arrest comes as Iraqi authorities continue a nationwide anti-corruption campaign that began on June 28, 2026.

Since the campaign started, security forces and anti-corruption agencies have raided the homes of members of parliament, politicians, and business figures in Baghdad and other provinces over allegations of illicit enrichment and the misuse of public funds.