Iraq arrests Defense Ministry officials in $71 million corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity on Tuesday announced the arrest of the Director General of Military Works at the Ministry of Defense, along with senior military officers and engineers, over alleged corruption involving a government contract worth more than 92.8 billion Iraqi dinars (about $71 million).

The commission said its investigative team, which reviewed Defense Ministry contracts in cooperation with the Rapid Response Forces, carried out arrest warrants issued by the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court. The operation targeted a brigadier general, a colonel, a brigadier, and five engineers from the Directorate of Military Works.

Investigators stated that their review of government contracts uncovered suspected financial and administrative corruption, as well as serious violations in the procurement and pricing procedures of a contract between the Directorate of Military Works and a foreign company.

According to the commission, the ministry awarded the contract through direct negotiation instead of using a competitive bidding process. Investigators also found significant price inflation in multiple contract items and numerous amendments that substantially increased the project's estimated cost.

The arrest comes as Iraqi authorities continue a nationwide anti-corruption campaign that began on June 28, 2026. Since the campaign started, security forces and anti-corruption agencies have raided the homes of members of parliament, politicians, and business figures in Baghdad and other provinces over allegations of illicit enrichment and the misuse of public funds.