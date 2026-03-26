Trump denies seeking Iran talks, calls Iranians “great negotiators”

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described Iranians as “great negotiators,” claiming Tehran is seeking a deal to end the ongoing conflict.

During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump rejected reports that he is pursuing talks, asserting instead that Iran is “begging” for an agreement. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that,” he added, arguing such a step should have been taken earlier.

Reiterating US demands, he called on Iran to “permanently abandon its nuclear ambitions” and adopt what he described as a “new path forward,” warning that failure to do so would lead to continued military action. “If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare… we’ll just keep blowing them away unimpeded,” he said.

Trump also alleged Iran allowed several Pakistani-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as a “present” and a sign of good faith for talks.

Meanwhile, White House envoy Steve Witkoff told Axios that Washington sees “strong signs” Iran could be convinced to accept US terms to end the war, adding that Tehran is “looking for an off-ramp” and warning it against further miscalculation.

🚨White House envoy @SteveWitkoff says the U.S. has "strong signs" that Iran can be convinced that it has no better alternative but to accept the U.S. terms for ending the war. "They are looking for an off-ramp", Witkoff said. "We told Iran they should not miscalculate again" https://t.co/Mvd7FZgNLT — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) March 26, 2026

Earlier, Trump claimed US envoys had held discussions with a senior Iranian official and agreed on several points, saying Iranian negotiators were seeking a deal after being militarily “obliterated.” Iran denied any talks had taken place, describing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.

A source recently told Iran’s Tasnim News Agency that Tehran has formally submitted its response to a 15-point US proposal through intermediaries and is awaiting a reply, outlining conditions that include ending “aggression and assassination,” establishing guarantees to prevent renewed conflict, defining compensation and reparations, and implementing a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts.