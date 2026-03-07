Trump: Today Iran will be hit very hard

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Iran would be “hit very hard” as the war between Washington and Tel Aviv on one side and Tehran on the other entered its eighth day.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Iran had “apologized and surrendered” to its Middle East neighbors and pledged it would no longer target them.

He also described Tehran as no longer the “Bully of the Middle East,” asserting that the country had become “THE LOSER OF THE MIDDLE EAST” and would remain weakened for decades unless “they surrender or, more likely, completely collapse.”

The remarks come amid a widening regional conflict triggered by joint US–Israeli strikes on Iranian sites on February 28. The attacks targeted several locations across Iran, including a girls’ school where the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that 168 students were killed. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and against US military facilities across the region, including bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country’s surrender is “a dream that will never come true.” He said Iran would not target neighboring countries unless attacks on Iran originated from their territory and apologized for any “unintended damage” caused during Tehran’s retaliatory strikes.