Presidents Barzani, Macron urge diplomatic efforts to prevent wider war

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and French President Emmanuel Macron called on Saturday for intensified diplomatic efforts to prevent the Middle East conflict from widening.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two leaders discussed regional developments and the impact of the ongoing war during a phone call.

Both expressed deep concern over rising tensions and agreed on the need for stronger international efforts to prevent further escalation and restore stability across the region.

The call also reviewed relations between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation across multiple fields.