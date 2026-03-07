Drone strike hits telecom towers near Iraq's Halabja

Shafaq News- Halabja

Drone strikes targeted telecommunications towers near Halabja province in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday, damaging infrastructure and disrupting phone and internet services in several border areas, a source told Shafaq News.

The source said two drones struck around 3:50 a.m., hitting towers on Mount Bafri Miri in the Shinrwe mountain range along Halabja’s administrative border. The attack caused major damage and cut mobile and internet services across parts of Hawraman and nearby border districts, though no casualties were reported.

The drones were “likely Iranian,” though no official confirmation has been issued.

Days earlier, six rockets targeted the same towers, also disrupting communications in the area.