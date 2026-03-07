Shelling hits border area near Iraq’s Al-Faw

Shafaq News- Basra

Shelling struck areas near the Iraq–Iran border south of Basra on Saturday, a source told Shafaq News, as the US-Israel-Iran war continues.

The source said the strikes hit areas near Al-Qasbah in Al-Faw district, without providing further details.

No casualties were immediately reported.

A video circulated by fishermen who apparently witnessed the incident shows the moment nearby Iranian border areas were struck.

Spillover into Iraq from the US-Israeli war on Iran has intensified since the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) declared an open front against US bases and interests in the country following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming dozens of drone and rocket attacks. In response, Iraqi security forces said they foiled attempted strikes by discovering a nine-rocket launcher in Abu Ghraib aimed at Baghdad International Airport on March 3, then seizing a mobile two-rocket launcher in Zubair a day later. Iraq’s Security Media Cell also said air defenses shot down nine drones targeting military positions in Dhi Qar and Basra.