President Barzani discusses regional and international issues with Finland’s Ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Finnish Ambassador to Iraq, Anu Saarela.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed the political and security situation in the country, the impact and ramifications of the conflict in Ukraine, the latest developments in the tensions in the Middle East, the ongoing war in Gaza, and other issues of common interest.

President Barzani and Saarela emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Iraq, expressing “their shared commitment to enhancing relations and expanding cooperation between Finland, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region across various sectors.”