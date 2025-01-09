Kurdistan Region President to visit Baghdad next week

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to travel to Baghdad next week, an official said.

“Barzani will participate in a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC),” Dilshad Shihab, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region Presidency, told Shafaq News Agency.

No additional details were provided regarding the visit or the agenda of the coalition meeting.

SAC was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr’s withdrawal from politics, it comprises mainly the Iran-backed Shiite Coordination Framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) led by Masoud Barzani, and the Sovereignty (Al-Siyada) led by Khamis al-Khanjar, along with Taqadum alliance, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq’s regional and international relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.

The Coalition also choose PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for the premiership.