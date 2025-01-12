Kurdistan’s Nechirvan Barzani arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit to address critical issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Barzani is set to meet with senior government officials and political leaders and will participate in a meeting of the “State Administration Coalition.”

Barzani’s agenda focuses on resolving long-standing disputes, including delayed salary payments for Kurdistan Region employees, amending Article 12 of the federal budget law, and restarting oil exports through the Turkish Ceyhan pipeline.

Earlier today, observers have described the visit as a “last opportunity” for Baghdad to address these challenges, warning that failure to find solutions could prompt the Kurds to “withdraw from Iraq’s political process.”

Notably, the salary crisis has deeply impacted the Kurdistan Region, sparking strikes and shutdowns in Al-Sulaymaniyah, with schools, universities, and government offices disrupted. The issue, tied to federal budget allocations and the Region’s oil revenue contributions, has persisted for years.

After halting oil exports through the Ceyhan port, Baghdad began providing loans to cover salaries.

In 2024, the Federal Supreme Court directed the federal government to pay salaries directly to employees to mitigate delays.