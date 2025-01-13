Kurdistan’s President meets Al-Azm Leader, Discusses political and regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met in Baghdad with Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed Iraq’s political situation and ways to strengthen relations between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG.)

The two leaders emphasized the importance of “protecting the rights of all Iraqi components and ensuring equality to foster peaceful coexistence and reflect the principles of justice enshrined in the Iraqi constitution.”

“Discussions also touched on regional dynamics, with both sides stressing the need for shared responsibility among Iraqi forces and parties, as well as ongoing coordination to maintain peace and stability in the country.” The statement said.

In a separate statement, the Al-Azm Coalition revealed that Al-Samarrai and President Barzani addressed several national and regional issues of mutual concern. “The talks included measures to strengthen unity among Iraqi political forces to confront current challenges and enhance understanding between parties.“

Additionally, the meeting addressed support for the “Syrian people's right to self-determination, underscoring the indivisibility of regional security.”

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, marking his second trip to the capital within a year.