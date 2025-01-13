President Barzani meets Iraqi Speaker: calls for  securing KRG financial rights

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met in Baghdad with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, “The two leaders discussed the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal authorities, emphasizing the need for enhanced cooperation to address unresolved issues under the Iraqi constitution.”

The two sides agreed on the importance of fostering collaboration to ensure stability and development across Iraq.

Barzani, per the statement, highlighted the critical role of the Iraqi Parliament in “promoting national dialogue and ensuring justice and equality for all Iraqi communities.” urging the parliament to actively address pressing issues, particularly the longstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.

The Kurdistan Region President also called on the parliament to play an essential role in amending the 2025 federal budget law to” fairly allocate financial rights and entitlements to the Kurdistan Region. This includes ensuring that KRG employee salaries are provided on par with the rest of Iraq.”

The meeting also covered regional developments, particularly recent changes in Syria, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts among all parties to address emerging challenges.

Notably, President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he met with officials including PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court, Jassim Mohammed, head of the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, and Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition. He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting.