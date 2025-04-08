Ukraine: Chinese fighters captured alongside Russians

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that two Chinese nationals, fighting alongside Russian troops, were captured by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donetsk region.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy shared a short video showing one of the captured soldiers, his hands tied, speaking in Mandarin.

Zelenskyy also announced that he had instructed Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry to seek clarification from Beijing regarding the presence of Chinese nationals on the front lines, urging Western allies to pay close attention to the situation.

Our military has captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army. This happened on Ukrainian territory—in the Donetsk region. Identification documents, bank cards, and personal data were found in their possession.We have information suggesting that… pic.twitter.com/ekBr6hCkQL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 8, 2025

Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv had summoned China’s chargé d’affaires to formally condemn the incident and demand an explanation. It remains unclear whether the two captured Chinese nationals were regular soldiers or volunteers.

China, which upholds its neutral stance in the conflict, has yet to comment publicly on the recent incident. However, in January 2024, the Chinese Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid conflict zones and refrain from engaging in military activities abroad.

The capture of the two Chinese nationals comes amid ongoing Western accusations that China has been providing indirect military support to Russia. According to US intelligence reports from last year, China has supplied key components, including drone engines, microelectronics, and materials used in ammunition production, to support Russia’s war effort.