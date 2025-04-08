Iraq's Parliament Speaker pushes US investment in key sectors

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani on Tuesday urged deeper US-Iraq economic cooperation during a high-level meeting with the largest American trade delegation visiting the country.

According to his media office, Al-Mashhadani received US chargé d'affaires Daniel Rubinstein and a delegation of representatives from 57 Amercian companies, led by Steve Lutes, the executive director of Middle East Affairs at the Chamber of Commerce.

“Iraq is open to initiatives that bolster its economy and international partnerships, calling the United States a key strategic ally.,” he said, underlining Iraq’s need for investment in critical sectors such as oil, electricity, agriculture, industry, health, education, and environmental services.

The Speaker pointed to Iraq’s investment law as a cornerstone for securing investor rights and promoting transparency and fair competition, stressing the legislature’s role in fostering economic reform through close coordination with the government and enabling development projects.

“The Council of Representatives strongly supports signing bilateral agreements with friendly nations to stimulate economic activity, attract foreign capital, and create jobs,” he said, adding that such measures are vital to reducing unemployment and ensuring stability.

Rubinstein reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s economic growth and strengthening ties between private sectors in both countries. While Lutes described Iraq as a “promising investment destination” and the US firms are eager to contribute to infrastructure development and youth employment.