Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks face setbacks

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a temporary extension of the two-week ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire today, citing divisions in Tehran and a request from Pakistani leaders to allow more time for negotiations.

On Truth Social, Trump indicated that the ceasefire will remain in place until Iran presents a “unified proposal” and talks are completed, without specifying a deadline. US forces, he added, have been instructed to maintain the current naval blockade while remaining ready for further action if required.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran declined to attend the second round of talks with the United States in Pakistan scheduled for Wednesday, indicating that “participation would be unproductive” as “recent exchanges showed no meaningful progress,” and accused Washington of maintaining demands it considers unacceptable and incompatible with its position.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears