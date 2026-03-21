Iran rejects temporary truce, seeks “lasting end” to war

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has rejected calls for a temporary ceasefire, insisting that any resolution to the ongoing conflict must include guarantees against future attacks and compensation for damages, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated.

In a telephone interview with Kyodo News on Friday, Araghchi described the war as “imposed on Iran,” noting that Tehran had been engaged in negotiations with the United States when the attacks began. “This was an illegal, unprovoked act of aggression,” he added, stressing that Iran’s response falls within self-defense and will continue “for as long as it takes.”

Noting that Tehran remains open to mediation efforts, he emphasized that Iran seeks not a temporary pause but “a complete, comprehensive, and lasting end to the war,” while indicating that Washington has yet to demonstrate readiness for a genuine resolution despite continued engagement.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.