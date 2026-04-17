Trump: Deal near as Iran may hand over enriched uranium

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Iran has agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, a key point in negotiations to end the war, though Tehran has not confirmed the assertion.

Speaking at an economic event in Las Vegas, Trump indicated that both sides are “very close” to a deal and suggested that talks could resume as early as this weekend.

Earlier at the White House, he stated that Iran had committed to abandoning nuclear weapons and would transfer its “nuclear dust,” referring to enriched material believed to be stored underground following previous US-Israeli strikes.

He also characterized the broader situation as progressing smoothly and said a resolution could come soon, while signaling that extending the current ceasefire —set to expire in five days— may not be necessary.

Iranian officials have not commented on the remarks.