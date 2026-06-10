US redirects 134 vessels under Iran siege blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day, claiming violation of the US-imposed blockade by attempting to transport Iranian oil, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated on Wednesday.

US aircraft fired precision-guided munitions at the vessel's engine room after its crew repeatedly refused to comply with instructions, CENTCOM noted.

Since the blockade began on April 13, the command said, the forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied with orders, and allowed the passage of 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, CENTCOM said that the US military hit air-defense and radar installation southern Iran, accusing Tehran of involvement in the downing of an Apache helicopter. Iran denied responsibility for the incident. Later, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced a drone attack targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.