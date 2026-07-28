Israeli military killed Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had killed a commander of the elite force of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in an airstrike carried out a day earlier in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam commanded “a terrorist cell that participated in the abduction of Israeli civilians during the October 7 Massacre.”

🔴ELIMINATED: Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam, a Nukhba platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, who commanded a terrorist cell that participated in the abduction of Israeli civilians during the October 7 Massacre.Recently, Aslam advanced attacks targeting… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 28, 2026

The Israeli military claimed on Sunday to have killed the commander of Hamas' military wing drone unit, Homam Eid, in central Gaza.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry stated that four Palestinians were killed and 14 others wounded in Israeli military operations across the enclave over the previous 24 hours.

According to the ministry, since the October 11 ceasefire, 1,207 Palestinians have been killed, 3,914 injured, and 803 bodies recovered, raising the death toll in Gaza since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 73,333, while the number of injured has reached 174,023.