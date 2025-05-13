3 rockets hit Israel: Gaza's Saraya al-Quds claims responsibility

Shafaq News/ A volley of rockets was launched from Gaza, targeting Israeli towns and settlements near the border, Palestinian armed factions announced on Tuesday.

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, claimed responsibility for the attack, reporting that rockets were fired at Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and several communities surrounding the enclave. The group described the strikes as a response to ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that three rockets were launched from the strip, with one headed toward Ashkelon and two toward Sderot.

The Israeli military confirmed that sirens had been activated in areas near the border. It reported that two rockets were intercepted, while a third landed in an open area. No injuries were reported.

The rocket fire comes amid intensified Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, which have left more than 100 people dead in the past 36 hours alone. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 46 people were killed and 73 wounded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of casualties since October 7, 2023, to 52,908 fatalities and 119,721 injuries.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as the Israeli blockade enters its third month. With limited access to food, clean water, and medical assistance, aid organizations have warned of worsening conditions across the densely populated territory.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), around 470,000 people in Gaza are now experiencing Phase 5 food insecurity—the most severe level—indicating catastrophic levels of hunger.