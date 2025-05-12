Israeli attack kills 15 at Gaza school

Shafaq News/ At least 15 Palestinians were killed early Monday when Israeli airstrikes targeted a school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza, according to Palestinian media reports.

Medical officials later reported a total of 17 fatalities since midnight.

Since hostilities resumed in March following a two-month ceasefire, Israeli forces have expanded their ground control in the enclave, tightened restrictions on humanitarian aid, and designated roughly one-third of Gaza as a "security zone."

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 61,700 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed since the war began in October 2023.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces continued their campaign in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the 113th consecutive day, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Military bulldozers have intensified demolitions inside the camp, aiming to alter its infrastructure and layout while maintaining a blockade that prevents entry or exit.

Jenin Municipality estimates that around 600 homes in the camp have been completely destroyed, with hundreds more partially damaged and rendered uninhabitable. Residents report ongoing live fire and widespread destruction, particularly in the eastern neighborhood and Hayy al-Hadaf area.

The municipality also reported that more than 22,000 people from the camp and surrounding areas have been forcibly displaced since January 21, when the offensive began.

Since then, at least 40 Palestinians have been killed, with dozens more injured or arrested, amid growing humanitarian concerns.

The Israeli escalation came despite a US-Hamas agreement to release Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander.