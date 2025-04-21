72-Hour blitz: Israel intensifies Gaza strikes

Shafaq News/ Israel struck more than 200 targets in the Gaza Strip over the past 72 hours, as part of an ongoing military campaign.

The Israeli Army’s Spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed on X the killing of Ahmad Mansour, a senior Islamic Jihad operative in the group’s rocket unit, who it said was involved in the October 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel.

#عاجل تطورات المشهد في قطاع غزة🔻قضى جيش الدفاع وجهاز الشاباك على المخرب أحمد منصور وهو أحد مخربي المنظومة الصاروخية لحركة الجهاد الإسلامي الإرهابية، ودخل إلى أراضي البلاد ليشارك في مجزرة 7 أكتوبر. بالإضافة إلى ذلك عمل منصور خلال الحرب على تنفيذ عمليات إطلاق القذائف الصاروخية… pic.twitter.com/0oZ420Qmuq — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 21, 2025

The army noted that its operations have so far destroyed over 1,400 targets since the resumption of hostilities on March 18.

Israeli media also reported that several individuals were hospitalized following a “security incident” in southern Gaza, without providing further details.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to intensify pressure on Hamas, calling on the group to accept a new hostage deal. Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated that no aid would be allowed into Gaza until all Israeli captives are released.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, a total of 51,240 Palestinians have been killed and 116,931 injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, including 1,864 deaths and 4,890 injuries reported since the resumption of Israeli operations.