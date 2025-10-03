Israeli attacks kill civilians across Gaza

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a series of strikes across the Gaza Strip killing at least 70 Palestinians within 24 hours, Palestinian media reported on Friday.

The Israeli army demolished housing blocks in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood and Al-Tuffah area in northeastern Gaza City. In central Gaza, an airstrike on Al-Maghazi refugee camp killed and injured several people, while rescue teams recovered four bodies following a strike on Tel al-Hawa in the southwest. Another attack hit a tent sheltering displaced families on Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City, killing one person and wounding others.

Medical authorities said four people were killed in central Khan Younis in the south. Two more were shot dead while gathering to receive aid, with others injured.

Meanwhile, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN is prepared to deliver 170,000 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza under the US initiative, but stressed that open crossings and safe access are essential.

He noted that aid workers remain among the casualties, with 562 killed since October 2023, including 376 UN staff. Dujarric warned that hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in northern Gaza, with many displaced families sheltering around Al-Shifa Hospital in dire conditions.

Noon briefing today: our guest is Denise Brown, Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan. Updates on Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, Colombia, DR. Congo & more. Watch here: 👇https://t.co/1VQBjBli9d — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) October 3, 2025

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned that tens of thousands of Gazans are being repeatedly displaced at enormous cost, with food and water supplies still scarce. The agency renewed its appeal for an immediate ceasefire and safe access for humanitarian aid.

"Mass movement continues as people are forcibly displaced from #Gaza City and the north of the Gaza Strip—nearly 400,000 have moved towards the center and south," our @‌TamaraAlrifai tells @‌AlArabiya_EN.Many families are being displaced repeatedly, often at high personal cost.… pic.twitter.com/XdlSPzh2jc — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 3, 2025

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, two people died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of famine-related fatalities to 457, among them 152 children. The overall death toll since October 2023 has risen to 66,288, with 169,165 injured.