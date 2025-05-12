Gaza: Israel resumes strikes post-prisoner handover
Shafaq News/ The Israeli military
launched strikes on Gaza Monday evening, ending a seven-hour pause that
followed the release of US-Israeli soldier Aidan Alexander, held by Hamas since
October 2023.
Multiple
areas across Gaza were targeted, including eastern and northern districts of Beit Lahia,
after the lull in fighting.
Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed
it had officially received Alexander from the International Committee of the
Red Cross and stated that he is in good health.
The release was first announced by
Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, who said the group freed Aidan
Alexander, a dual national, as a humanitarian gesture.
The Gaza Health Ministry said the
death toll in the enclave has reached 52,862 Palestinians, with around 120,000
others injured since the start of the war in October 2023.