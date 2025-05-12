Gaza: Israel resumes strikes post-prisoner handover

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military launched strikes on Gaza Monday evening, ending a seven-hour pause that followed the release of US-Israeli soldier Aidan Alexander, held by Hamas since October 2023.

Multiple areas across Gaza were targeted, including eastern and northern districts of Beit Lahia, after the lull in fighting.

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed it had officially received Alexander from the International Committee of the Red Cross and stated that he is in good health.

The release was first announced by Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, who said the group freed Aidan Alexander, a dual national, as a humanitarian gesture.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the death toll in the enclave has reached 52,862 Palestinians, with around 120,000 others injured since the start of the war in October 2023.