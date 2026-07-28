Iraq seeks closer Turkiye cooperation to recover stolen assets

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) chairman, Mohammed Ali Al-Lami, said on Tuesday that officials implicated in corruption would find "no shelter" outside Iraq, calling for stronger international cooperation to trace fugitives and recover stolen public assets.

Speaking during the Iraqi government's visit to Turkiye, Al-Lami said Baghdad was seeking to deepen cooperation with Ankara and other partner countries to track the proceeds of corruption, exchange information and expertise, and facilitate the recovery of embezzled funds.

He said Iraq's anti-corruption efforts at home must be matched by effective international legal and diplomatic cooperation in line with the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Al-Lami said Iraqi authorities would pursue all available legal and diplomatic avenues to locate suspects and convicted fugitives abroad, stressing that the commission was working with international partners to prevent corrupt officials from finding safe havens and to return public funds to the state treasury.

Iraq launched the first phase of its anti-corruption campaign on June 28, targeting the recovery of public funds. The campaign, dubbed Dawn Crackdown, has led to the arrest of politicians, lawmakers, and business figures.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases